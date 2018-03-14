Little Hands – Big Hearts

Each year, the Beta Club at Ronda-Clingman Elementary School does a community service project. This year, the club decided to collect supplies to donate to the Mountain Valley Hospice Home in Dobson. The school’s PTO decided to help with this worthy project. The PTO had an upcoming “Sweet Heart Dance” scheduled as one of their fundraisers for the year. They decided to give all proceeds to the Beta Club for the Mountain Valley Hospice Home. When the Ronda-Clingman community found out where the proceeds for the dance were going, the school’s families wanted to help. In a span of five days, the school raised $4,767. Ronda-Clingman Elementary held an assembly on Feb. 22, where they presented a check for this amount to the hospice home, as well as donating the supplies we collected. This project brought the spirit of giving alive within the school community and there are no words to express how much this meant to the Beta Club and the entire school.

