Students celebrate ‘Reading Across America’


Yadkin Valley Community School students read to preschoolers

Students from the Yadkin Valley Community School (YVCS) read to the children at the Elkin Presbyterian Church Preschool to celebrate Read Across America Week and the birthday of Dr. Seuss.


Maia Cook (sixth grade), Naomi Beltran (third grade) and Elijah Jeroslow each chose their favorite Dr. Seuss book to read. The children at the preschool were all dresses as their favorite book characters.

Throughout the year, YVCS students have been visiting local preschools and daycares, reading to the children as part of a community service project.

“It is important to us that our students are a part of our community, and we give them many opportunities to do so,” said Kimberly Seipel-Parks, administrator. “And when the older children teach, or read to, younger kids, they gain confidence and feel a sense of pride. They really enjoy it.”

