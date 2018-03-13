Spainhour Business Scholarship deadline is May 1

DOBSON — The Surry Community College Foundation is accepting applications for the Eugene Sydnor and Elizabeth Brame Spainhour Scholarship Fund until May 1. The scholarship was established by family members in 1994 in memory of Mr. Spainhour, president of Spainhour’s Stores, a chain of department stores in northwest North Carolina, and his wife. The couple were community advocates, active in numerous Elkin organizations. Mr. Spainhour helped to organize the Tri-County United Way.

The purpose of the Spainhour Scholarship is to assist outstanding Surry Community College graduates who wish to continue their business or business-related education at accredited, four-year private or public institutions of higher learning.

The application for the Eugene Syndor and Elizabeth Brame Spainhour Scholarship is open to any Surry Community College graduate who has been accepted or is awaiting an application decision at an accredited four-year degree program and who meets the following criteria: earned a strong Surry Community College academic record (3.0 GPA or above) or other merit achievements; contributed significantly to Surry Community College through clubs, extracurricular activities, and/or honors programs; demonstrated initiative and a strong work ethic; chosen to study business or a closely-related field; demonstrated good writing and oral communication skills; and has proven financial need.

Students may apply for the Spainhour Scholarship by obtaining an application from the SCC Financial Aid Office. Applicants are responsible for returning the completed application and all supporting data to the Financial Aid Office by May 1. Application packets include: resume, transcript and a letter of acceptance from an accredited four-year institution, and three references, one from each of the following: a SCC faculty member, present or previous employer if currently unemployed, and a personal friend. Relatives should not be asked to provide references.

The amount of each scholarship will be determined by the Financial Aid Committee of Surry Community College. Scholarships can be used toward paying the cost of tuition, books, supplies, travel and other college-related expenses. A stipend will be awarded for the graduate’s junior year at an accredited four-year college or university. A similar award or a portion thereof will be renewed for the student’s senior year contingent on credit hours and grade point average and financial need.

For more information or for an application, contact the Surry Community College Financial Aid Office at 336-386-3264 or Andrea Simpson, SCC director of Financial Aid, at simpsona@surry.edu.