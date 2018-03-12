Yadkin Valley Community School students win at Science Olympiad

On Feb. 24, the Yadkin Valley Community School students competed in the NC Science Olympiad at Wake Forest University. Six of the school’s students in grades fifth through seventh competed in seven events. This was their third year competing.

Students placed in six of the seven events in which they competed. The Battery Buggy team, consisting of Tate Sartain (seventh grade) and Henry Seipel-Parks (sixth grade), brought home first place medals and qualified for the State tournament in April.

Winning second place in their events were The Bottle Rocket team, which included Ellie Berryman (sixth grade) and Caroline Macy (sixth grade) as well as the Towers team, which included Sarah Weaver (fifth grade) and Maia Cook (sixth grade). Isaac Libbert (sixth grade) won medals in three events including Poisons and Potions, Meteorology, with Sarah Weaver, and Rocks and Minerals, with Ellie Berryman.

The Yadkin Valley Community School received a lot of community support in this effort. Several individuals and businesses volunteered to help the students prepare for the competition including West Depot Architecture. The school’s team was sponsored by Dr. Stephanie Cartwright, Speedy Chef, Dr. Steve and Linda Erlandson, and Cooks Sporting Goods of North Wilkesboro.

According to their website, “The North Carolina Science Olympiad (NCSO) is a nonprofit organization with the mission to attract and retain the pool of K-12 students entering science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees and careers in North Carolina. Every year NCSO hosts tournaments on campuses across the state. These tournaments are rigorous academic interscholastic competitions that consist of a series of different hands-on, interactive, challenging and inquiry-based events that are well balanced between the various disciplines of biology, earth science, environmental science, chemistry, physics, engineering and technology. In 2017, more than 900 K-12 teams representing over 18,000 students and 85 counties in North Carolina participated in NCSO activities. The challenging and self-motivating events of NCSO align with the North Carolina Standard Course of Study as well as the National Science Education Standards.”

NC Science Olympiad winners from Yadkin Valley Community School include, front row, from left, Isaac Libber, Henry Seipel-Parks, Ellie Berryman; and, back row, Sarah Weaver, Caroline Macy. Not pictured are Tate Sartain and Maia Cook.