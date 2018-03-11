Posted on by

Club day exposes students to more


Dobson Elementary School students recently participated in Club Day. All of the staff members at Dobson Elementary came up with different clubs based on their special skills. Students then were able to sign up for the different clubs based on their personal preference. The school had a wide variety of different club choices for students to choose from like robotics, yoga and even photography. The students love having an opportunity to choose a topic to learn more about. Here, students Jesse Diaz, Alexis Pedraza and Henry Hodges enjoy learning how to play Chess during club day.


Submitted photo

Fifth-grade teacher Siomara Baltazar leads her club in Zumba.


Submitted photo

Diana Sepeda enjoys learning how to use chopsticks while in cooking club.


Submitted photo

Fourth-grade teacher Jennifer LeFevre is helping one of her groups build a lego robotic in the robotics club.


Submitted photo

