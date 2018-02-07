Search for missing antler continues

Where is the Elk antler? This is a question that has been on the mind of many students at Elkin High School lately.

The antler from the Elk statue at the athletic field has been missing since March 2017. Although it will soon be missing one year, there are no leads yet as to where the antler went or the motive behind its theft.

Although it may seem like a small matter to replace the antler, it is not that simple. The cost for the antler to be replaced was determined by Principal Joel Hoyle and Maintenance Director John Altemueller to be “several thousands of dollars.” The statue is made of bronze and that is why the cost is so high.

Several rumors have swirled recently as to exactly where the antler is. An Elkin High School student alleged, “East Wilkes took them and are passing them around to avoid getting caught.” Unfortunately, without any names this information does not really help Elkin.

As to what will happen if anyone is found and punished will be up to the authorities and whether Elkin decides to press charges or not. Hoyle said, “If somebody has it, we just want it back. If it was to appear somewhere, that would be fine. We wouldn’t ask any more questions.”

What Elkin students want most is to see their statue complete once more. It doesn’t really matter how it happens. The statue represents Elkin High and proudly stands over the field for many games. Without the other antler, the Elk just doesn’t seem the same. This may have been a prank at one time, but that time has passed. The students hope that someone will bring the antler back soon so that the Elk can be whole again.

Colin Luffman, Chris Propst, Adam Spicer, and Landon Jackson are English students at Elkin High School.

The elk at Elkin High School’s athletic field is missing its antlers after one was stolen nearly a year ago and still has not turned up. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_P3230098-formatted.jpg The elk at Elkin High School’s athletic field is missing its antlers after one was stolen nearly a year ago and still has not turned up. Harry DeCelle | EHS