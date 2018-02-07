EHS needs more drama

Although high school life often has too much social drama, several Elkin High School students would like to see more theater drama such as a school play open for all students to perform. Currently, the senior play performed in the spring by EHS seniors is the only theatrical show offered.

According to Principal Joel Hoyle, past performances of school plays, other than the senior play, were poorly attended by students or community members which makes it unlikely another school-wide play would be held. That is why some students are hoping to form a Drama Club.

Student Ethyn Carter said, “I’ve heard a couple of people that are interested in a drama club already, and I’m sure more would be interested, also.”

Teachers and students alike are busy, which makes having any sort of show for underclassmen very hard. Students who have caught the acting bug could possibly be satisfied with a drama club since it is theater-related and not as much of a commitment. Students could attend club meetings without having to commit to practices and without the school having to fund a show.

The new “SMART breakfast” period before school is a great time for clubs to meet. It provides 30 minutes for students to work on club activities without having to miss class or stay after school. A drama club could meet during this time period to work on acting skills. This would help students involved in sports and other after-school activities to participate.

If a drama club were put together, students could do skits and performances in club meetings. That way public attendance wouldn’t be needed. Students could still showcase theatrical talents but on a smaller scale.

Hopefully, a staff member with the talents, interests and time to sponsor such a club will soon be found.

Victoria Slover, Isabella Brumfield, Bethany Roberts, and Kimberly Cruz are English students at Elkin High School.