Christmas spirit needed year-round at local charities

During Christmas time, people tend to get into the spirit of giving. Something about the holiday season tends to get people in a more generous spirit. There are all kinds of special opportunities during Christmas to give such as Operation Christmas Child and Toys for Tots. These programs are really successful because people are ready to give during the holidays. However, the needs many local charities support are as real in July as they are in December.

The Yadkin Valley United Fund (YVUF) is a local charity that raises money to help support other local charities throughout the community. Susan Stewart, president of YVUF, said that the YVUF does see a noticeable increase in donations during Christmas time, which she attributes to three factors: their campaign begins in fall and goes through the end of the year, people count their blessings and want to help the less fortunate, and all donations to YVUF are tax deductible.

During the Christmas season, the requests for assistance also increase. “This increase in need arises because the weather is cold and people must spend more money to heat their homes which means less money for food, rent, and medicines. Also, Christmas is a time for giving and parents want to give their children a wonderful Christmas experience but this too costs money which puts a strain on families,” said Stewart.

The increased needs are met with the increased donations at Christmas, but the needs continue after Christmas, even if they are lessened somewhat. That is why it is so important to donate in the new year.

With the need so great, organizations such as YVUF help non-profit charities keep their doors open. “It is crucial that these organizations, which rely heavily on volunteers, be allowed to spend their valuable time providing services and not constantly fund-raising,” Stewart explained.

It is much more important for these charities to use their time benefiting the people instead of worrying about where the funds to pay their own rent will come from.

Sydney Baker, Victoria Jolly, Madeline Morphis, and Reanna Rice are English students at Elkin High School.