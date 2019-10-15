Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Damian Nathaniel Watson, 27, of Hauser Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest at the county jail Aug. 29 charging him with four felony counts of violating probation for being out of the county, dated Aug. 21. He was given an $80,000 secured bond and an Oct. 9 court date.

On Nov. 13 in Dobson he faces felony maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

On Oct. 22 in Durham, he faces several charges including: three counts of felony conspiracy, felony larceny of a vehicle, felony larceny, four counts of felony breaking and entering of a vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering of a vehicle, and larceny.

On Halloween in Wake County he faces felony charges of: assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, two counts of larceny of a vehicle, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of financial card theft, seven counts of breaking and entering of a vehicle, and two counts of larceny.

On that same date he faces misdemeanor charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle, four counts of larceny, and attempted larceny.

On Dec. 18 he has a court date in Danbury to face four counts of felony probation violations.

• Onorio Galarza “Junior” Rodriguez, 33, of Boeing Lane, Mount Airy was served an order for arrest Aug. 26 for failure to appear in court April 11 and Aug. 19 on three charges of failure to pay child support. He was given a $30,420 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.

• Robert Shane Webb, 46, of Ariel Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 26 charging him with passing a worthless, dated July 2. The complainant is Dr. Bill Barham’s office in Mount Airy. Webb was given a Sept. 13 court date and has his next appearance on this charge Oct. 25.

• Jeffrey Lance Bartley, 39, of Pleasant Ridge Road, State Road, was arrested at a location on Maple Grove Church Road and charged with violating probation for Wilkes County, dated Aug. 15. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond with a Sept. 27 court date in Wilkesboro.

He has a Nov. 12 court appearance in Dobson to face a charge of driving while license revoked.

• Nicholas Brady Heien, 31, of Comanche Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant charging him with assault on a female, dated the day before. The report states Heien was already in the jail at the time. He was given no bond with a Sept. 16 court date.

On Nov. 5 he faces charges of possession of marijuana, two counts of assault, and the charge for assault on a female.

• Jesse Randall Staples, 29, listed as homeless in Dobson, was served warrants on Gaston Lane in Elkin charging him with second-degree trespassing and shoplifting, dated Aug. 22 for the Elkin Police Department. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Sept. 26 court date in Dobson, and next has a court date for these on Nov. 21.

On Oct. 22 he faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in the county jail.

On Oct. 25 the charges are possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia, having an open container of alcohol in the driver’s compartment; and driving while license revoked.

• Anthony Lavon Depree White, 32, of Smith Landing Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 charging him with failure to pay child support, dated Jan. 18. The complainant is listed as Lashea Hughes of Mount Airy. He was given a $7,323.97 cash bond and a Sept. 11 court date.

• Harold Eugene Ritchie, 24, of Hamptonville, was served an order for arrest Aug. 27 for failure to appear in court on an unlisted date. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 26 court date.

On Halloween he faces a felony charge of obtaining property by false pretense.

• Luke Marcus McMillian, 36, of Union Cross Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 for failure to appear in court Aug. 1 on three misdemeanor charges and Aug. 19 in Forsyth County on one misdemeanor charge. The offenses were not listed. He was given a $38,000 secured bond and a Sept. 11 court date.

On Nov. 4 in Forsyth County he faces charges of larceny and resisting an officer.

On Nov. 18 in Dobson he faces felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony possession of stolen property.

On Nov. 22 the charges are felony possession of a controlled substance in jail and possession of a Schedule IV drug.

• Joseph Dale Durham, 31, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Aug. 28 for failure to appear in court July 17 on a charge of driving while impaired. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 14 court date.

• Synthia Lou Wilson, 34, of Haynes Road, Dobson, was served warrants Aug. 28 charging her with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, both dated two days earlier. She was given a $3,000 secured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.

On Nov. 13 she faces charges of felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Nov. 20 she faces the same two type of charges as well as probation violation.

• Mohamed Abdelsalam Deyab, 45, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest Aug. 29 for failure to appear in court July 25. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Sept. 26 court date.

• Christopher Kelly Smith, 33, of Depot Street, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Aug. 30 for failure to appear in court Aug. 28 on two counts of failure to pay child support. He was given a $4,560.58 cash bond. The court date was not listed.

• Wendy Nicole Hawks, 32, of Cleve Street, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Aug. 30 for failure to appear in court July 24 on three unnamed misdemeanor charges, July 16 on four counts of financial card fraud, and Aug. 7 on a charge of larceny. She was given an $11,000 secured bond and a Sept. 17 court date.

• Steven Bradley Riggs, 28, of Eagles Nest Trail, Lowgap, was served an order for arrest Aug. 30 charging him with violating a restraining order Aug. 20. The victim is listed as James Nunn of Mount Airy. Riggs was given a $2,000 unsecured bond and a Sept. 18 court date.

• Erwin Eugene Hickman, 54, of Cedar Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Aug. 29 charging him with simple assault, dated Aug. 26. The complainant is Edward Senter of the same road. Hickman was given a Sept. 16 court date.

