Hugh Chatham Health receives 2023 Women’s Choice Award for obstetrics

Hugh Chatham Health Medical Center has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that Hugh Chatham Health is in the top 10% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

The Women’s Choice Award educates all women on where to receive the best care and focuses its research on hospitals that provide the highest quality patient experience, especially important for potential labor complications.

“Having a baby is one of the most precious times in a woman’s life,” said Delia Passi founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “New moms have many choices to make when it comes to having their baby, and choosing where to deliver the baby is right up there with choosing the best doctor. We’ve made it easy for her to identify the best hospitals that are proven to deliver an outstanding experience.”

The methodology for the Best Hospitals for Obstetrics is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics gives consideration to the following specific criteria (all are not required):

● The percentage of patients reporting through the HCAHPS survey that they would definitely recommend the hospital

● Patient safety ranking based on 12 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ measures of infection and complication rates

● Low rates of early elective deliveries (between 0-1%)

● Baby-Friendly USA designation, a World Health Organization (WHO)/United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) initiative to support best practices for breast feeding education and counseling

● Level III and Level IV neonatal intensive care designations to provide comprehensive care for the most complex and critically ill newborns.

“Our award gives a woman the confidence that her choice of a hospital for her delivery will be the best in terms of quality care and patient safety for her and her baby. As the trend of women waiting longer to start their families continues, having the Women’s Choice Award seal is especially important for older moms who face increased risk and need a top hospital to provide care for her and her newborn” said Passi.

Hugh Chatham Health is one of 494 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S.

Mary Blackburn, Chief Clinical Officer and VP for Care Innovation, said “Hugh Chatham Health is pleased to receive this recognition which highlights the exceptional care that is provided at our birth center. Our team includes OB/GYNs, Certified Nurse Midwives, specially trained OB nurses and techs, Family Physicians and Neonatal Nurse Practitioners. Together, they use their experience, talent, and collaborative efforts to focus on providing each patient with the individualized, comprehensive and compassionate care experience that they desire and the quality outcomes that they expect – right here, close to home and family. We are proud to be a part of our community’s growth and are privileged to care for others as they welcome a new life!”

For more information on the America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-hospitals-for-obstetrics