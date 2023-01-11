BBQ restaurant to open at Royalls

The Crazy Pig at Royall’s, a casual, inviting concept from Robert McCrary and The Crazy Pig BBQ Taphouse Group, has signed a lease for the former Royall’s Drug space at 128 West Main Street, to become Elkin’s newest Barbeque Restaurant and Taphouse. The concept, slated to open this spring, will feature pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken, ribs and wings, served with choice of sides such as coleslaw, mac n cheese, baked beans, potato salad, hushpuppies, and green beans. And they will be bringing back the Royall’s famous hot dog. The Taphouse will also feature 12 local craft beers on tap and some of the region’s local wines.

McCrary is a seasoned operator, who currently owns three restaurants in the Lake Norman area, the original Crazy Pig in Davidson and two breakfast concepts called The Egg Café. Before relocating to N.C., he worked in restaurants in Los Angeles, California for 20 years.

“Situated between the Reeves Theater on the west end of Main Street and the Angry Troll Brewery on the east end of Main Street, we saw a great opportunity to join this evolving historic downtown surrounding by trails and dozens of wineries,” McCrary said.

The McCrary group was represented by Rose Associates, a consulting and brokerage firm located in the Lake Norman area. The building owner, The Bonanza Group along with the contractor, Garanco, Inc. have been working to restore the building to accommodate a full-service dining establishment, while focusing on highlighting the rich history of the space.

According to Laura Gaylord, the town’s downtown Main Street & Community Manager, “This adds yet another great dining option in this historic downtown, which is becoming the arts and entertainment district for the entire Yadkin Valley region.”