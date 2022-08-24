Healthgrades award for Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has announced that it has achieved the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.

This distinction places Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,173 hospitals that submitted at least 75 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from July 2020 to March 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 399 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.

Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, said, “Here at Hugh Chatham we are committed to providing each patient with safe, high quality care, as well as an exceptional experience every time they enter one of our facilities. We are pleased to receive this recognition – affirmation of the compassion, teamwork, and dedication to patients among our providers and team members.”

Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. The topic of these questions range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

“We applaud all recipients of the Healthgrades 2022 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for putting patient experience at the front and center within their organizations,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their ongoing commitment in prioritizing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality.

Press release submitted by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital