44 Tyson Foods Plants receive North American Meat Institute’s Environmental Recognition Awards

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods has announced that 44 of its plants, including the local Wilkesboro plant, have been recognized by the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) for their positive environmental impact. The environmental recognition awards recognize a company’s dedication to continuous environmental improvement, as witnessed by the development and implementation of Environmental Management Systems (EMS).

The EMS model is designed to drive continual, measurable improvements in the environmental compliance performance of Tyson’s operations. In addition, the model tracks progress on the reduction of Tyson’s carbon footprint, reduction in water intensity per pound of product produced, reduction in the amount of waste sent to landfills, and helps find ways to extract value from secondary materials.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the steps Tyson is taking to make a positive impact on environmental compliance results, and we’re proud of the hard work from each of our plants as we endeavor to sustainably feed the world,” said Kevin Igli, SVP and Chief Environmental Officer at Tyson Foods. “These awards reflect Tyson’s dedication to protecting the environment and making a positive difference in the communities where we live and operate.”

“With 44 facilities receiving awards, Tyson Foods is a bold example for the meat and poultry industry as we work to continuously improve our operations’ environmental sustainability,” said Julie Anna Potts, President and CEO of the North American Meat Institute. “We look forward to learning more about Tyson’s efforts as they participate in the Meat Institute’s Protein PACT, for the People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow, which will track the industry’s progress in meeting its sustainability goals.”