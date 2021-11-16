Ribbon Cutting held for Cook Insurance

A grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Nov. 5 at Cook Insurance. B&S food truck was on site and $5 vouchers were being provided by Cook Insurance. Customers and Chamber members had the chance to win a grill, eat and fellowship in the newly renovated office that was formerly Carter Bank & Trust, located at 345 North Bridge Street, Jonesville.

Owner Tim Cook thanked the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce and the community for all the support as well as his staff Melissa Easter, Matt Reinhardt, Josh Oakes, Tina Longworth and Kristin Norman.