Theo’s named Yadkin Valley Chamber Member of the Month

Theo’s Italian and Family Restaurant has been recognized as the Yadkin Valley Chamber member of the month for March.

Theo’s opened in 1996 in Jonesville and has been a Chamber member for 21 years. Theo Kaukouras, owner, originally opened the House of Pizza in Jonesville in 1991 and then moved to Starmount Plaza in 1996 as Theo’s.

David Steelman, President of the Chamber, said Kaukouras has always been a big supporter of the business community. He always does the no cost thanksgiving meal each year and has been a big supporter of the YV United Fund with the dine out fundraiser each fall.

Greenhouse Towers was recognized as member of the month for January and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital was recognized as member of the month for February.

The Yadkin Valley Chamber currently has 280 members and is located in the Heritage Center on Standard Street in Elkin. More information can be found at Yadkinvalley.org.