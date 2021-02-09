Yadkin Valley Chamber spotlights ‘member of the month’

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital named February Member of the Month by the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce recognized its February member of the month, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, for its work and efforts during the Covid-19 crisis. David Steelman, president of the Chamber, said he has been amazed at the efforts to handle the COVID-19 shots being administered at the Heritage Center. He said he was especially impressed with the HCMH staff with their patience and working with seniors. Paul Hammes, CEO of HCMH, was present and had high praise for his staff and their efforts.

The Yadkin Valley Chamber recognizes one member each month for outstanding contribution to the Yadkin Valley.

Greenhouse Towers, a 2020 new member located in State Road, was recognized as the January member of the month.

”Owners James and Severin Garrett, originally from Atlanta, started the aeroponic towers at Grassy Creek and were chosen for their generosity among other reasons. They donate 10% of their produce to those in need through five area partners, educate others on health and nutrition and have created programs to help get towers into school systems” said Misty Matthews of the Yadkin Valley Chamber.

Additional information about the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce or interest in membership may be found at Yadkinvalley.org.