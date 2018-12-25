Free SBC seminars announced for January

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in January at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties.

Successful Sales on Amazon will be covered at a seminar on Jan. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Amazon is the leading e-commerce website in the United States with more than $196 billion in 2017 net sales. Amazon has more than 350 million active customer accounts worldwide. In this fast-paced class, you’ll learn the secrets of Amazon’s search algorithm, how to register and choose the account that fits your goals, and list an item on Amazon for free to maximize your profitability. You’ll learn how to ship your items or let Amazon ship them for you with “Fulfillment By Amazon” (FBA) shipping services. Learn how to make the most money with every sale. Amazon is the fastest way to start selling online. Sell just a few items and pay no monthly fee with the individual plan or choose the small business subscription for unlimited selling. Nick Hawks will be the speaker. Walk-ins are welcome.

How to Become an Airbnb Host will be discussed in a seminar on Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Boonville Town Hall in the Harvey E. Smith Municipal Building, 108 N. Carolina Ave., Boonville. Do you have the space that could be generating revenue on the Airbnb market? Join Airbnb super host and speaker Jerrica Edmonds for an introductory course on how to become part of the ever-growing world of short-term property rental via Airbnb. Edmonds turned her own property in Savannah, Ga., into a successful Airbnb rental. This class will teach you how to become the best Airbnb option in your area. Learn the basics of how to become an Airbnb host and optimize Airbnb business best practices. If you are already renting an Airbnb and want to improve your results, then this seminar may be for you as well. This training will cover many important aspects of being an Airbnb host including: listing your property, listing photos and photography, how to choose your list price, pricing and availability, booking settings, pricing and calendar, getting paid, reservation help, guest cancellations, hosting safely, and Airbnb customer support. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminar held in Mount Airy. The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminar in Yadkin County. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Mark Harden at hardenm@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. Follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.