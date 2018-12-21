HCMH receives 2019 Women’s Choice Awards

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety in addition to one of America’s Best Stroke Centers by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award signifies that Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is in the top 8 percent of 4,797 U.S. hospitals for patient safety. Hospital-acquired conditions are conditions that a patient develops while in the hospital being treated for something else.

“The recipients of the America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award have led the country by implementing safe practices that have ultimately saved lives,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award.

The methodology used to select Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety is unique in that it evaluates 11 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) measures of infections and complications, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results along with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The America’s Best Stroke Center award signifies that Hugh Chatham is in the top 9 percent of 4,797 U.S. hospitals offering stroke care services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five women in the United States will have a stroke in her lifetime. Nearly 60 percent of stroke deaths are in women, and stroke kills twice as many women as breast cancer. Most alarming, the percentage of strokes in women under age 45 is increasing, with studies showing these women are more likely to be misdiagnosed.

A stroke center must be certified by the Joint Commission Stroke Certification Program as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and/or Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center to be considered for the award. It is the only award recognizing excellence in stroke care based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital is one of 399 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award. They are one of 439 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for stroke care in the U.S. by the Women’s Choice Award.

“This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the families within our community. We could not have achieved this exceptional recognition, for three consecutive years, without the hard work, support, and ongoing commitment from each of our employees,” said Paul Hammes, CEO of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital.

For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, please visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/healthcare/.