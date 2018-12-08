Surrey Bancorp declares cash dividends

MOUNT AIRY — The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (Pink Sheets: SRYB) announced it has declared a special cash dividend of 10 cents ($0.10) per share on the company’s common stock. The board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 9.5 cents ($0.095) per share on the company’s common stock.

The cash dividends are payable on Jan. 9, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 21. Ted Ashby, president/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, stated the dividends were based on the company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust and is located at 145 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy. The bank operates full service branch offices at several locations including 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.