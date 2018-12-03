Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital continues to invest in employees

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital recently announced to employees that it will implement a minimum living wage of $12 per hour effective Jan. 6, 2019. The minimum living wage increase is part of a system-wide wage analysis which will result in across-the-board pay increases for existing employees, and market-based adjustments for specific positions.

In addition to competitive wages, the health system is equally committed to an exceptional health insurance benefit. In 2018, Hugh Chatham took a major step towards making healthcare more affordable for employees, covering 100% of in-network deductible expense for eligible employees over the plan year.

In 2019, they will, once again fund 100 percent of tier-one deductibles for eligible employees, in addition to lower premiums than most PPO plans. The insurance plan also provides incentive premiums for employees who participate in a wellness program.

“While employee recruitment continues to be extremely competitive within the healthcare field, Hugh Chatham is equally focused on retaining the extraordinary talent that already exists within our system,” said Paul Hammes, chief executive officer. “Our employees are truly our greatest asset. Their combined talent, team approach and compassion create exceptional service and quality care for our patients.”

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital (www.hughchatham.org) is a not-for-profit community health care network of physician clinics and an 81-bed acute care hospital that delivers high quality, convenient health care to residents of the Yadkin Valley and Foothills region of North Carolina and parts of southwestern Virginia. Employing more than 800 team members, Hugh Chatham includes a medical group of more than 70 providers across 26 locations and five counties. Headquartered in Elkin, Hugh Chatham is a leader in using technology to coordinate care for patients and to make healthcare more accessible, and cost-effective.