Cartwright recognized in business publication

Cartwright -

Chris Cartwright of Elkin’s Prism Medical Products was featured in the recently-published September edition of Business North Carolina magazine, the state’s award-winning monthly business publication.

Cartwright was part of BNC’s 2018 Trailblazers: young, thriving business owners and professionals who operate in North Carolina’s smaller cities and towns. The magazine selected 22 people under age 40 who are showing significant business success and are striving to make a positive impact on communities that have fewer than 100,000 residents.

Each leader noted that there’s something special about living in a small community.

For a full list of Trailblazer winners, check out http://businessnc.com/trailblazers-a-salute-to-young-catalysts-in-smaller-n-c-communities/.

Cartwright https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Chris-Cartwright-1-_formatted.jpg Cartwright