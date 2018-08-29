Surrey Bancorp announces third quarter cash dividend

MOUNT AIRY — The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (“the Company”, Pink Sheets: SRYB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 9.5 cents ($0.095) per share on the company’s common stock. The cash dividend is payable on Oct. 9, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 21.

Ted Ashby, president/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, stated the dividend was based on the Company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 N. Renfro St., Mount Airy. The bank operates full service branch offices at 145 N. Renfro St., 1280 W. Pine St. and 2050 Rockford St. in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 S. Key St. in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main St. in North Wilkesboro, and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust is engaged in the sale of insurance and provides full-service brokerage and investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary Surrey Investment Services, Inc. The insurance division, dba SB&T Insurance, is located at 199 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy. The brokerage division which operates through an association with LPL Financial, is located at 145 N. Renfro St. in Mount Airy.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.