Foxx visits Prism Medical Products for business roundtable

On Aug. 7, Rep. Virginia Foxx met with executives and employees at Prism Medical Products for a tour and roundtable discussion. Topics of the discussion included Prism’s corporate philosophy, workforce development, and challenges in working with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The parties found common ground on these issues and Foxx offered resources to address remaining challenges.

Prism’s President and Founder Chris Cartwright said, “Prism was excited to welcome Congresswoman Foxx to our office today. Her dedication to workforce education is completely in line with our corporate culture and we were refreshed to find a potential partner in our quest to have federal healthcare regulations be understandable to all.”

Foxx said, “Started out of a car in Elkin just 12 years ago, Prism [Medical Products] truly embodies the spirit of American enterprise in its ambition to innovate, grow, and serve local communities. As I toured its headquarters, I saw firsthand the company’s dedication to investing in employees and serving patients and health care professionals. As Prism strives to lead the healthcare industry, I am proud to represent its dedicated employees and serve them as they set new standards for home medical supplies in North Carolina and beyond.”

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx and Prism President Chris Cartwright walk through downtown Elkin during a recent visit. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx visits Prism Medical Products in downtown Elkin during a recent visit.