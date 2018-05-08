CHESS, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital announce collaboration

CHESS, a health enablement solutions company based in High Point, and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, announced a new collaboration to deliver high quality, coordinated care to Hugh Chatham patients.

In this partnership, CHESS and Hugh Chatham will work together to care for patients through a value-based model, rather than a fee-for-service model.

A value-based care model rewards providers for improving the quality of care and patient health outcomes, while lowering the cost of care.

“Hugh Chatham is dedicated to providing exceptional, affordable healthcare to the communities we serve. We believe a value-based approach is best for patients, whose needs always come first and shape all that we do,” said Paul Hammes, Hugh Chatham CEO. “CHESS brings proven methods that improve quality and lower costs, and which put our medical providers in the driver’s seat. We are excited about what the future holds.”

“CHESS seeks out health care organizations that have solid histories of providing quality care. Hugh Chatham Memorial is nationally recognized for high-quality care, with some of the highest patient satisfaction scores in the state, making this partnership the right move for everyone involved,” said James Hoekstra, M.D., CHESS chief business development officer. “We look forward to working with the providers and staff who make up Hugh Chatham Health’s network in North Carolina.”

CHESS has assisted a number of health systems in central and western North Carolina in making the transformation to value by implementing innovative care models and establishing value-based contracts with insurance carriers. CHESS’ value partners include Catawba Valley Medical Group, Park Ridge Health, Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center.