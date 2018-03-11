Simpson achieves CENTURION Producer Award

David Shepherd, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Hudspeth Properties, announced that Debbie Simpson, sales affiliate with the independent office recently earned the CENTURY 21 CENTURION Producer Award following her 2017 sales success. In addition, two new agents have joined the Hudspeth team.

The CENTURION PRODUCER award honors sales affiliates of the Century 21 System that earn $263,000 in sales production or 70 closed transaction sides within a calendar year.

“Debbie is a leader and innovator in delivering powerful home buying and selling choices to her clients because she knows the community she serves,” said Shepherd. “Debbie is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Tri-County community and a major contributor to the overall success of CENTURY 21 Hudspeth Properties.”

Simpson has 14 years of experience in the real estate industry and has been an independent sales affiliate of the CENTURY 21 System for 14 years. Additionally, Simpson was recognized in the group of the top 200 producers in North Carolina for a third year.

“Achieving CENTURION Producer status is a great milestone and with a continued effort and focus on my clients, I hope to continue on this path of success,” said Shepherd.

In early February, Laurie Milligan and Martha Sloop joined Century 21 Hudspeth Properties as agents.

Milligan has many years experience in real estate as a home builder’s representative, real estate appraiser assistant and paralegal. Sloop has called Elkin/Jonesville home for most of her life and brings experience in buying, renovating and selling property.

CENTURY 21 Hudspeth Properties is a full-service brokerage located at 968 North Bridge Street and specializing in Residential properties.

They are an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand. Century 21 Real Estate LLC is comprised of about 7,450 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 79 countries and territories worldwide with more than 115,000 independent sales professionals.

Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are www.ElkinRealEstate.com, century21.com, century21Global.com, commercial.century21.com, century21.com/finehomes, and century21espanol.com.

