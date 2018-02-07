Free SBC seminars announced for February

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Small Business Center will be holding free seminars and workshops in February at various locations in Surry and Yadkin counties.

How to Find Your Customers will be discussed in a seminar on Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Market research isn’t just for startups; it’s an important ongoing process for every small business and developing a focused and effective marketing play requires up-to-date market analysis. Discover the variety of market research tools that can provide critical information on an industry and its customers in this course. Get the data necessary to test the feasibility of a new business venture, find the competition and potential customers interested in a proposed product or service.

Mighty Messaging Skills for Non-Profits will be covered in a seminar on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 111 of the Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. Messaging is a powerful skill for a non-profit’s staff, board and volunteers. Strategic messaging has the power to motivate people into action — to encourage volunteers to serve, donors to give more, and community members to engage. People enjoy and retain stories with powerful messages. This workshop offers simple strategies for engaging staff, volunteers and board members in an activity that is proven to open doors and generate support. Participants will learn how to connect with donors emotionally, mentally and intellectually by focusing on impact through storytelling.

The Basics of Bookkeeping will be the topic of a workshop on Feb. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room 202 of The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Participants will gain a workable knowledge of how to properly record financial transactions for a small business. Discover the three most important financial reports and how to use them to make the best informed business decisions in this course suited for both new business owners and established owners in need of a refresher on the basics of accounting.

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars held in Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. The Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the seminars in Yadkinville. To register for any of these seminars or to view a complete listing of the upcoming Small Business Center offerings in Surry and Yadkin counties, visit www.surry.edu/sbc. Anyone in need of information about confidential, one-on-one counseling and resource referrals may contact Dale Badgett at badgettd@surry.edu or call 336-386-3685. Follow the Small Business Center on Facebook @surrysbc.