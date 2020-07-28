— Editor’s note: If you need anything, please contact Bill Colvard at 336-426-4058. Thanks.

Tribune Budget

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Volume CIX, No. 31

Sections: A=10; B=8

Pages: 20

Cost: $1

Bar code: 6-89076-06429-3

SECTION A

Page 1: TEMPLATE — A11 with modification (Please stack 2 stories in slot #3.)

Teasers: TRI072920Teasers

Index: TRI072920Index

News:

1. TRI072920roadmarket w/art — 26.4 inches — (Please use cutlines 10 on front, and then 1 and/or 5 as space allows. Make a photo page of the rest on A10.)

2. TRI072920ECSOpenPlans w/art —

3a. TRI0729DaughenbaughShooting w/mug — 16.8 inches

3b.TRI0729CovidDeaths —17.4 inches

Page 2 – Obituaries — deadline is 5 p.m.

TRI072920McNeilObit —8.3 inches

TRI072920FrancisObit w/photo — 3 inches

TRI72920BrownObit w/photo — 5 inches

Page A3 —Community News

TRI072920StoneMountainNew — 7 inches

Page A4 – Editorial page — Don’t jump these to other pages, please.

TRI072920EditCartoon

TRI072920HarrisColumn w/mug — 17.4 inches

TRI072920MartinColumn w/mug — 17.8 inches

TRI072920hoodcolumn w/mug — 14.9 inches

TRI082119letterpolicy

Page A5 — Church

Page A6 – above comics, run calendar.

TRI072920Calendar —11.1 inches

MUST — TRI060519comicspage

Page A10— Weather

MUST — TRI072920Weather

B Section

Page B1 — sports – B4

1. TRI072920Lambert – standalone (Teaser)

2. TRI072920Johnson 17.9 inches

3. TRI072920StokesBSB 16.2 inches

4. TRI072920CharlotteFC 8.6 inches

Page B3 Lifestyles (Please use Lifestyles header.)

TRI0729CookTomatoSalad w/art — 53.9 inches

Inside – NEWS (in order of priority) – please use stories from top down first. What doesn’t fit we’ll hold for next week. Thank you.

TRI072920Cruisers w/art — (Please make a photopage on B6.)

TRI072920SCC16Students w/art — 9.9 inches

TRI072920ForeignSeeds —7.1 inches

TRI0729MountAiryShooting —5.6 inches

Additional stories from Mount Airy News and Yadkin Ripple.

RIP073020murdercharge 4.6 inches w/art

RIP073020school

RIP073020arrests w/art 4.5 inches

RIP073020drugarrest 5.9 inches

RIP073020poplin w/art

MTA0726MarriageLicense

MTA0726SheriffReports

MTA0726MostWanted

MTA0726CountyOpioidUpdate

MTA0726LocalGraduationsSet

MTA0726BC-US—Obit-RegisPhilbin-ABRIDGED

MTA0728BC-US-JohnLewis3rdLd-Writethru

MTA0728BC-US—Obit-DeHavilland-ALife

MTA0728BC-VirusOutbreak2ndLd-Writethru

MTA0728BC-US—VirusOutbreak-NationalSecurityAdviser5thLd-Writethru

MTA0728BC-NC—Exchange-NorthCarolinaFamilies-Bills1stLd-Writethru