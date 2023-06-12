Federal funds for Parkway to benefit Surry

Mabry Mill is one of the most frequently visited spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway, with officials announcing last month that they had scheduled the first phase of several projects planned to address needed repairs at the site, including finalizing plans for immediate repairs of the mill wheel. Submitted photo

Federal funding recently awarded to help market the Blue Ridge Parkway and guide visitors also will benefit Surry County, according to a local tourism official.

“Many of the communities up and down and along the Parkway will be impacted in such a positive way, including Mount Airy and Surry County,” advised Jessica Roberts, executive director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority.

Roberts also has a stake in the scenic highway that passes through Surry and other area counties due to serving as president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association, considered its marketing arm. The local tourism official has been in that office since the spring of 2021.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Association partnered with the N.C. Department of Transportation to obtain $460,000 from the Federal Highway Administration to fund a Blue Ridge Byways initiative affecting North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

It will provide comprehensive digital traveler information along with branding and marketing to aid the Blue Ridge Parkway — and in turn Surry County.

“With Mount Airy and Surry County being a gateway community to the Blue Ridge Parkway, this grant from the Federal Highway Administration will bring in necessary dollars that will allow the Blue Ridge Parkway to enhance the visitor experience,” Roberts added.

“Some of these enhancements will focus on comprehensive trip-planning tools for travelers — including customized itineraries — and this will allow our area to be marketed along with other gateway communities as well,” the local tourism official explained.

She called a mobile app that is part of the plans “a necessary tool for many travelers and visitors along the Parkway, especially in areas that do not have a good Internet signal…to assist those travelers in finding places to eat, stay and play.”

Being able to continue marketing and improving the mobile app also will be crucial for those in the future, according to Roberts.

“The executive board of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association is excited to receive this grant for $460,000 from the Federal Highway Administration,” she said in reaction to that injection of funds.

“I am proud to serve as president of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association and want to thank Wanda Maloney, our previous executive director, staff of the association, executive board and board of directors for moving forward with this project that will benefit the Blue Ridge Parkway.”

The funding awarded for the digital traveler information and branding/marketing effort is among $21.8 million in Scenic Byways grants to 33 projects in 29 states, said to be the first National Scenic Byways Program grants awarded since 2012.

