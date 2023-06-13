Foundation gives grant to Surry Medical Ministries

The Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation has awarded a grant of $1,550 to Surry Medical Ministries Foundation Inc.

The grant will be used for a financial literacy workshop.

“We’re honored to grant to an organization that helps our community thrive,” said Jay Williams, advisory board president of the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation. “A financial literacy workshop will aid in creating a healthier, happier more connected community.”

The Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to nonprofits that help the local community.

Learn more about the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/MountAiry-Surry.