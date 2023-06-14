Surry-Yadkin Works offers summer employment for CNAs

DOBSON — Twenty-nine area spring Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program graduates are the first to have an opportunity for summer employment through Surry-Yadkin Works (SYW). These students will work as CNA pre-apprentices after signing commitments with Hugh Chatham Health and Northern Regional Hospital.

The pre-apprenticeship program offered through Surry-Yadkin Works combines on-the-job and classroom training to help students enter the local workforce, while simultaneously giving them access to higher education and meeting the needs of local employers for a skilled workforce. This summer offering of CNA pre-apprenticeships expands the employment opportunity for more students and is open to both traditional adult college students as well as students participating in the Career & College Promise dual enrollment program.

Through the SYW program, all twenty-nine candidates were assisted with resume building, proper interview apparel, and mock interviews to prepare for formal interviews with the hospitals. One hundred percent of students who applied and interviewed for the summer positions were hired by Hugh Chatham Health and Northern Regional Hospital.

Students employed by Hugh Chatham Health are Bobbi Bryant, Andrea Constantino, Ashley Edmonds, Samantha Eldridge, Leslie Gabriel-Deleon, Maribel Gonzalez, Adriana Hawks, Brianna Hawks, Emma Hutchens, Latrice King, Raven Medley, Candace Slate, Deana Walsh and Dorothy “Emma” Wood.

The Surry-Yadkin Works program is the collaborative effort of four public school systems in Surry and Yadkin counties including Elkin City Schools, Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools and Yadkin County Schools, as well as Surry Community College, to create a unique approach to a regional internship program.

This student employee opportunity is made available through a $400,000 Strada Education Network grant, and with financial support from Hugh Chatham Health, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, and Northern Regional Hospital. This funding helps employ SYW’s Healthcare Career Liaisons. Iva Gray is the liaison for the CNA pre-apprenticeship experience for students employed at Hugh Chatham Health, and Whitney Collins is the liaison for the pre-apprenticeship experience for students at Northern Regional Hospital.

Strada Education Network selected SCC to receive this grant through the Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers. The grant initiative, which was created to support stronger regional economies and communities, represents Strada’s first major investment in the community college sector and a recognition that community colleges have a transformative capacity to address changing regional workforce needs.

Fall 2023 Applications for pre-apprenticeship positions are now open. Visit surryyadkinworks.org to apply. For more information about the program, contact Crystal Folger-Hawks, Surry-Yadkin Works Program Director, at (336) 401-7820 or folger-hawksc@surry.edu or visit www.surryyadkinworks.org. You can also follow Surry-Yadkin Works on Facebook and Instagram @surryyadkinworks and on Twitter @SurYadWorks.