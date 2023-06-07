Questions surround pedestrian death on Siloam Road

A traffic accident took the life of a pedestrian on May 25 along Siloam Road in Surry County. More than a week later some area residents are wondering why no official statement has been provided or if any investigation into the matter was conducted.

What is known is that Jeff Hardy, 59, of Siloam died after being hit by a Jeep Cherokee driven by Jerry Venable, also of Siloam, according to law enforcement officials. The call came into Surry County Communications at 8:56 p.m. on May 25.

From there, public information is limited which is causing confusion and concern with members of the public. For their part, law enforcement has been slow to release information.

Sgt. Fletcher Pipes of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said he was not able to provide any additional information on the matter as he was not on the scene of the accident. He confirmed the identity of both parties and said, “A witness said the deceased was walking in the middle of Siloam Road wearing dark clothing when he was struck by the Jeep Cherokee driven by Mr. Venable.”

Highway Patrol Sergeant Jody Hatcher’s shift had ended when he got the call to report to the scene of the accident and while he was not the primary trooper responding, he was able to confirm from witness statements that Hardy was walking down the center of Siloam Road in dark clothing, “When the other gentlemen (Venable) came over the knoll and struck him.”

He said based on his own observation of the scene that there was no evidence calling for a field sobriety test to be administered and was unsure if one was conducted.

In their investigation Hatcher said that investigators spoke to neighbors around the crash site. They were told one neighbor called his neighbor/friend who was soon to get off work to alert him, “That there was a man walking in the road, and to be careful.”

Neither Highway Patrol sergeant could access the accident report typically filed by troopers on the scene working such incidents.

According to multiple statements Hardy ran out of gas and was on foot on Siloam Road walking generally toward NC Highway 268 and a friend’s house to get more, leaving his girlfriend Lesia LaFon behind, when he was struck in the vicinity of Doe Lane according to one witness.

Ervin Odum said he and his wife got a call from LaFon asking them to come sit with her. When they arrived on scene, Odum said he was blocked by first responders and unable to reach her. When he did, he said she was in hysterics, and they sat with her in the area before helping her get home that night.

He said he was unsure if she had seen the accident take place but the aftermath was clear, “I could see his body in the ditch.”

”I’ve known Jeff since he was born,” Odum said and recalled hauling a load of cargo to California with Hardy in the early 2000s saying he was a capable driver who later went to work for his own son, Chad Odum, at RMD Trucking.

Dale Harold from the Surry County coroner’s office said he was not at liberty to discuss the accident. “The North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has put pressure on us stating that we cannot give out information to the media.” Instead, he referred questions to state officials. A request for more information there was not answered as of Friday.

Major Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said he could only confirm that the call reached Surry County Communications at 8:56 p.m. Thursday, May 25, and that his agency assisted with traffic control of the accident scene. He referred all additional inquired to the State Highway Patrol.

Hatcher, of the Highway Patrol, could not say why the full report of the accident was not yet available a week after the fatality. He said the absence of the report could have something to do with a new computer system that is causing problems or perhaps the trooper investigating the matter was not done with their investigation.