Friendship Trail officially welcomes first hikers

Surry County Parks and Rec staff, Elkin Valley Trails Association members, county and town officials take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Friendship Trail on NC 268.

As part of NC Trail Days, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for one of the newest area trails, Friendship Trail on NC 268, near the former Friendship Speedway. The new 1.7 mile trail has been a longtime goal for the county, said Surry Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White.

“Every trail is a journey and this one has definitely been a journey for Surry County,” White said. He said the county has worked to create the trail since around 2014.

White thanked the numerous sponsors who have donated land, easements and time to build the trail.

“This trail head is aptly named the Friendship trail head,” he said.

“Trails are community,” he added.

The new trail is to be designated as part of the Mountains to Sea trail which crosses the state of North Carolina. White said Surry County boasts between 35 and 40 miles of the MST.

Also speaking during the ceremony was County Commissioner Eddie Harris.

“The county has been committed to conservation and protecting our resources,” he said. “I think it is important for our people. I think anything we can do as a county to get our young people and people from all walks of life out of doors to appreciate what we have here in Surry County and enjoy our natural resources.”

Brent Laurenz, executive director of the Friends of the Mountains to Sea Trail, said momentum and enthusiasm is growing around the state for not only the MST but trails in general.

“I think we’re seeing communities, towns, elected officials really better understanding that trails are not just nice-to-have things, but really essential for quality of life.”

Following the ribbon cutting, hikers headed out to enjoy the newest trail in Surry County.