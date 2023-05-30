Investigators seeking tips in Yadkin County homicide case

Authorities are requesting information from the public regarding an ongoing homicide investigation in Yadkin County. The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release last month that a body had been found on Dobbins Mill Road in Yadkinville on May 2. The release said it was being investigated as a homicide but at that time no further details were provided on exactly where the victim’s body was found or a name.

The name was revealed via a social media post on the Yadkin County Sherriff’s Office Facebook on Tuesday requesting information relevant to the death of a Michael Shannon Foley, a 47-year old white male. The post also included a photo of Foley.

A statement from the initial press release regarding the investigation said, “from the beginning of the investigation we have found nothing to lead us to believe that there is further danger to the public or that the crime is more than an isolated incident.”

The Sheriff’s Office is still not releasing any further details on the case only that the Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation are requesting any information that may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Renegar at 336-849-7803; Yadkin County Dispatch at 336-849-7811; or NCSBI Special Agent MaryAnne Rowley at (828) 330-3230.