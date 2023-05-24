Tax reappraisals issued by county

Property owners in Yadkin County have been receiving notice of the newest reappraisal values issued by the county.

The county is required, per North Carolina General Statutes 105-286, to perform a reappraisal at least every eight years, to equalize real property values.

According to a press release issued by the county, “the values placed on the property will remain the same for up to eight years; unless the property owner makes changes or additions to the real estate, the North Carolina General Assembly changes the reappraisal schedule, or the County Commissioners vote to change the reappraisal schedule. The last reappraisal in Yadkin County took place in 2017.”

The new reappraisal values are based on current Yadkin County real estate sales, according to the release, and information on real estate sales is obtained from the Yadkin County Register of Deeds, local realtors and multiple listing service, current costs of construction, and market comparisons conducted by certified North Carolina ad valorem tax appraisers.

The actual property tax amount that property owners pay each year is determined when the tax rates are set by the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners as part of the adopted budget. Local governments are required to publish a revenue neutral tax rate based on anticipated property value changes and collection rates.

Property owners may appeal property values within 15 days of notice of the new property value. The appeal must be submitted in writing. An online appeal option is also available at

https://www.yadkincountync.gov/206/TaxAssessor-Collector.

Questions should be directed to the Yadkin County Tax Office located in the Yadkin County Courthouse, 101 S. State St. Yadkinville, or by calling the Tax Office at 336-849-7903.

A public hearing on the proposed 2023-23 Yadkin County budget is planned for 7 p.m. on June 8 in the Board of Commissioners Room in the Yadkin County Human Resources Building, 217 East Willow Street, Yadkinville.