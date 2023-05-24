The Martha Bassett Band performs at the Hugh Chatham Health gala on wine fest weekend 2023. Dancers wave their hands in the air at the 2023 Yadkin Valley Wine Festival. An ice sculpture bedecked hors d’oeuvres table sets a glamourous tone for the Hugh Chatham hospital gala. A wine pull featuring Yadkin Valley wines is part of the fundraising efforts at the Hugh Chatham hospital gala and auction. Guests sample wines from Hanover Park, Yadkin County’s oldest winery and vineyard, during the 2023 Yadkin Valley Wine Festival in Elkin.

The Yadkin Valley was celebrated in high style over the weekend with the annual Hugh Chatham hospital gala fundraiser and a wine festival. A garden-party themed gala was held Friday night at the Barn at Premier Farm in Jonesville. Guests enjoyed local wines, hors d’oeuvres and live music from Martha Bassett and friends and Catastrophe Journal. Silent and live auctions at the event helped to raise funds for the hospital’s employee care fund which aids staff members going through challenging times.

Hospital CEO Paul Hammes said the event was “dedicated to those on front lines of healthcare.”

“At Hugh Chatham Health, we are blessed to have around 1,000 team members whose training, talent, and heart make all the difference for our patients and make this community a better place,” said Hammes.

One-hundred percent of the gala proceeds went to the “Heart of Hugh Chatham – Team Member Support Fund” which provides relief for team members who find themselves in personal crisis.

The celebratory weekend continued with perfect weather greeting guests for the 20th annual Yadkin Valley Wine Festival in Elkin on Saturday. The festival has greatly expanded since its inception but continues with its original mission to promote the wineries and vineyards of the Yadkin Valley wine appellation. This year’s festival featured numerous food and craft vendors and a new specialty food and wine pairing option.

Amy Helton, co-owner of Hanover Park Winery, the oldest winery in Yadkin County, called it a “beautiful day” on Saturday. She said tasters at their booth had plenty to sample with an assortment of their most popular wines including their unoaked chardonnay, Michael’s Blend, and a blueberry wine.

The festival draws locals and visitors and many wine lovers return year after year.

Traveling from just up the road in Wilkesboro were friends Stevie Anderson and Jamie Prevette. They said they have been coming to the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival for six or seven years.

“It’s a good way to try all the local wineries without having to drive around,” Anderson said. She said they also enjoy finding new wines and wineries they want to visit in the future.

At Saturday’s event, the two said they were enjoying the peach and strawberry wines from Weathervane.

The peach wine was “fruity, cold” and “good for hot weather,” Anderson said.

“It just felt like summer,” Prevette said of the strawberry wine.

Sandy Baran, of Mebane, was another return visitor this year and thrilled to be back at the festival.

“We came last year with our friends and we had such a good time,” she said. “We’ve been thinking about it for months. We’ve had it on our calendar and we’re just so excited to be back.”

In the midst of the wine, food and shopping, festival-goers had plenty of chances to dance as well. Kids in America performed favorite hits from the 1980s to start out the day and Too Much Sylvia wrapped up the day playing hits from across multiple decades and musical genres, from a patriotic tribute with the Lee Greenwood classic “Proud to be an American” to disco favorites from the 70s and newer hits like “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.

As the afternoon came to a close, there was a crowd of dancers having the time of their lives.