Fifth-grader takes top prize in history poster art contest

President of the North Carolina Society, Sons of the American Revolution Steve Van Pelt presents the first place award to artist and historian Jonah Walker, a fifth grade student at Elkin Elementary School. Yadkin Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution President Danny Crouse and chapter Secretary Doug Mitchell pose for a photo with fifth-grade artist Jonah Walker, his teacher Tara Ford, mother Abby Walker and Elkin Elementary Principal Emily Rycroft.

Elkin Elementary fifth-grader Jonah Walker’s interest in both art and history has lead him to win first place in the North Carolina 2023 Americanism in Elementary Schools Poster Contest. Jonah’s art will next be entered in a nationwide competition.

After a section of study in American Revolutionary history was taught by his teacher Tara Ford, Jonah decided to continue studying on his own and was challenged to combine both art and history and take it to the next level.

Jonah learned that William Harris was a local Wilkes County Revolutionary War veteran who had served in General George Washington’s elite ‘Life Guard’. This hand picked group of men were assigned to protect the General and were under the command of Major Caleb Gibbs. Inspired by this nearly forgotten figure in history, over the next several months Jonah researched Major Gibbs and then made a poster by drawing and painting his likeness for a Sons of the American Revolution competition. Yadkin Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution President Danny Crouse and chapter Secretary Doug Mitchell then entered Jonah’s poster in the North Carolina 2023 Americanism in Elementary Schools Poster Contest.

The posters that were entered by other schools and Sons of the American Revolution chapters were on display at the Alamance Battlefield in Alamance County on May 20 for judging. While visiting the historic site Jonah was notified by President of the North Carolina Society, Sons of the American Revolution Steve Van Pelt that the judges had voted and that his poster was the 2023 North Carolina Poster Competition winner. His winning poster is next being taken to Orlando, Florida for the National Poster Competition to be held in June.

Because of the inspiration of his Elkin Elementary School teacher Tara Ford and the poster that Jonah created, both of them received first place awards. Danny Crouse, the Yadkin Valley Chapter Sons of the American Revolution President and chapter Secretary Doug Mitchell presented the teacher award to Ford and the North Carolina President, Steve Van Pelt, presented the student award to Jonah Walker.

Emily Rycroft, Elkin Elementary School Principal was there in support during the presentation to Ford. Jonah’s mother, Abby Walker, who is a 4th grade Teaching Assistant at the AppState Academy in Elkin was there as well as the proud parent of her son’s hard work and dedication to help preserve history.