‘West End Revival’ slated for May 27

Explore Elkin will sponsor the inaugural West End Revival on Saturday on West Main Street and West Depot Alley. Co-hosting this downtown event of food, drinks and live music are Elkin Railyard, Fruition Cocktail Bar, Harry’s Place and the Reeves Theater.

Amanda Edgerley, owner of Fruition, said the inspiration for the West End Revival was “to get people downtown for Memorial Day weekend” instead of people going out of town for the holiday weekend.

“We wanted something fun to do in town and have a family-friendly event with free local music and fun activities for people to enjoy,” Edgerley said.

She said all of the co-hosting business are women-owned, something she said was important to showcase.

Kicking off the afternoon of music will be the Tommy Jackson Band featuring Joe Quinde at 12 p.m. Jackson is the house band leader for the Reeves Theater. At 2 p.m., the Buffalo Kings, a band from Asheville, will perform. Local favorites Luke Mears Band will play at 4 p.m. followed by Will Easter and The Nomads at 7 p.m.

In addition to burgers from Harry’s Place and menu selections from the Reeve’s Cafe, there will also be food trucks including Far Out food truck, Sur Chilean inspired food truck, and Smokin’ Mac.

Organizers of the West End Revival anticipate this becoming an annual tradition for Memorial Day weekend in downtown Elkin.