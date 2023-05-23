Retired Director of Feed the Elderly honored

Jane Motsinger, interim FTE director, and retired director Charles Mathis. Volunteers for the Feed the Elderly program are honored at a luncheon held at First United Methodist Church in Elkin on Monday.

ELKIN— A special luncheon was held Monday at the First United Methodist Church in Elkin to honor the volunteers of the Feed the Elderly program which delivers a hot meal to shut-in senior citizens in Elkin and Jonesville. Also honored at the luncheon was Charles Mathis who served as the program’s director for 17 years.

The program began 50 years ago and was first led by Ruby Bryan, who began delivering meals that she prepared in her own home. She delivered around 13 meals a day and it soon grew beyond what she could handle so volunteers from local churches were recruited to help.

There are now eight area churches and two independent groups of volunteers, around 120 volunteers total, who deliver meals. Among the volunteer groups are Elkin First Methodist, Elkin First Baptist, Jonesville Pentecostal Holiness, Maple Springs United Methodist, Elkin Valley Baptist, St. Stephens Catholic, Galloway Memorial Episcopal, Elkin Presbyterian, The Community Volunteers (made up of members of various churches), and Danny and Sylvia Key (from the former Vine Church.)

Jane Motsinger, interim director for Feed the Elderly, welcomed attendees to Monday’s luncheon and offered her thanks to the volunteers, and especially Mathis for his work with the group.

“We’re here to pay appreciation and gratitude to Charles Mathis for leading this organization with devotion, dedication and kindness,” Motsinger said.

Feed the Elderly volunteers deliver meals every Monday through Friday, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. The group recently expanded from delivering 30 meals to 39. Meals are prepared by Hugh Chatham Health.

Motsinger said the group is grateful to Warren Bates and Tonya Gentry at Hugh Chatham Health for their help in making meal deliveries run smoothly.

Volunteers had a chance to enjoy a meal themselves of chicken pot pie, peas and carrots, and salad prepared by Greta Wallace and Dot More. Cake was provided by Ingles’ grocery.

Lance Newman, Minister of Music at Elkin First Baptist, sang as part of the luncheon entertainment.

Motsinger said Feed the Elderly is always in need of financial support to provide the meals and in need of volunteers to deliver meals. If any individual or any church is interested in getting involved, they may contact Motsinger at 336-244-4375.