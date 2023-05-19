McManus announced as ECS interim superintendent

In a brief meeting with school leaders on Friday, Elkin City Schools Board of Education Chairman Dr. Richard Brinegar announced the interim superintendent who will lead the system until a permanent superintendent is hired.

Tracee McManus will take over all official superintendent duties as of July 1 following the retirement of ECS Superintendent Dr. Myra Cox on June 30.

“My main goal is just to make it as smooth of a transition from Dr. Cox to the new superintendent as I can,” McManus said during the meeting. “We have a great group of people I get to work with and privileged to work with.”

Brinegar said that Elkin City Schools has received 23 application requests for the superintendent position so far with three applications having been returned. He said he and the board felt good about that number and expected that additional applications would be completed following the end of this school year.

“We want the best and the brightest for our kids,” he said.

The job is posted on the Elkin City Schools website and applications will be accepted through Friday, July 7 at the close of business day. The board is expected to begin reviewing applications July 24. A special meeting will be called on Aug. 14 to discuss applicants and interviews will be scheduled Aug. 21-25. A second round of interviews is planned for Sept. 5.

A press release issued by the school system noted that McManus, having served in different capacities throughout her career, has “the tools she will need to serve the Elkin City Schools district.”

McManus is the school systems director of student services, testing and accountability a role she will continue to serve in while also serving as interim superintendent.

“I am so honored and blessed to be serving as the interim superintendent for Elkin City Schools,” McManus said. “It has been a privilege to serve here for the past six years. I want to thank the school board for trusting me to lead the district during this time of transition, and I want to thank Dr. Cox for being a role model to me as a leader. Elkin City Schools is an amazing district, and I could not think of a better school district that has such a wonderful sense of community.”

McManus has served students and teachers for the past twenty-one years. She began her career in the Wilkes County school district as an exceptional children’s teacher and Exceptional Children’s Program Specialist before being named the Exceptional Children’s Director in 2013.

In July 2017, she was hired as the Director of Student Services for Elkin City Schools with Director of Testing and Accountability later added. She received a Bachelor’s in Science in Special Education, a Master’s in Special Education and an Add-On License in School Administration from Appalachian State University.

“I know Mrs. McManus will do an exceptional job. Her focus throughout her career has always been to serve families and children. During the interim, she will continue to help students gain the competencies needed to receive a solid academic foundation for success,” Cox said.