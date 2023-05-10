Biggest ever?

Jeannie Herman, left, of Clemmons, and Pam Nebraski, of Taylorsville, dance in the floating bubbles being generated by a bubble machine during Saturday’s Budbreak festival. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Karen Archer, left, and Patty Davis take a few wine samples courtesy of Eddie Zimmerman, winemaker at Waldensian Style Winery from Connelly Springs. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Rob Smith of Southern Charm Winery in Lincolnton provides wine samples to a group of people at Saturday’s Wine and Craft Beer Budbreak Festival, with a long line of people trailing off in the distance, waiting for their turn. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

There were plenty of smiling visitors, winery vendors, and even a few dancers in downtown Mount Airy for the 2023 edition of the annual Wine and Craft Beer Budbreak Festival held Saturday.

The event, formerly known as the Budbreak Festival, is a celebration of the area wine and craft beer industry, held the first weekend of each May, which is around the time the grape buds in area vineyards break open.

The celebration was started more than a decade ago as a way to celebrate the burgeoning wine industry in the greater Yadkin Valley. Over the years, craft beer was added to the celebration, which serves as a major fundraiser for the Mount Airy Rotary Club, sponsoring agency for the event.

Because the term “budbreak” often elicits a series of questions about what the name means, Rotary member Norm Schultz said this year the festival rebranded itself, as the Wine and Craft Beer Budbreak Festival.

Schultz, who was spending Saturday checking in people who had purchased tickets in advance, said the strategy seemed to have worked.

“Our presales were off the charts,” he said of tickets sold in advance.

He also credited the city and officials in Mount Airy with working “so well” with the festival over the years for its continued success.

Whether it was rebranding or simple happenstance that brought them to Mount Airy, folks at the festival seemed to all be having a good time.

“This is great,” said Patty Davis, in town from Crosby, Tennessee.

Karen Archer, from Seymour, Tennessee, agreed, saying she was happy to be in Mount Airy this weekend as the two of them sampled wine slushies from Waldensian Style Wines winemaker Eddie Zimmerman.

Davis said the two were in town to celebrate Archer’s birthday — she had always wanted to visit the city for the Mayberry experience, but because of the timing, she ended up with a wine festival and Mayberry in a single trip.

Brenda Zimmerman said this is definitely not her first time in Mount Airy. She and her husband, Eddie, along with some of the other staffers make the trip from Connelly Springs every year to set up a booth.

“Every year, it’s so wonderful,” she said. “We enjoy the people here in Mount Airy. They are all so friendly, they treat us like family.”

The crowds are always large as well, she said, meaning plenty of sales and often follow-up orders. She said their winery was among the first to begin making and selling the various wine-flavored slushies, which have become a mainstay among those attending the festival.

During the festival each of the winery booths with slushies had long lines of people wanting to test them out.

“We’ve been coming here for many years,” said Rob Smith of Southern Charm Winery in Lincolnton. He made his comments in between talking with customers, offering samples of Watermelon Kiwi, Blueberry Pomegranate, and other mixed fruit flavored wines at their booth.

“We always love coming here,” he said. “The crowds are great. We’ve always had a good time here.”

In addition to free wine and craft beer samples, and plenty of opportunities to buy the drinks for later consumption, one highlight of the gathering was the later afternoon performance by country singer Tim Elliott. Several of his songs have charted on iTunes and other music distribution services.

While the crowd was revved up and ready when Elliott took the stage — dancing and clapping and showing their appreciation for his performance, it may have been his daughter, Jaden, who stole the show.

She performed early in the concert, bringing the crowd to its feet with her performance, backed by her dad and his band.

Sue Brownfield, a member of the Rotary committee overseeing Budbreak, estimated around 1,600 visitors attended the event.

“We had 60% more advance ticket sales this year,” she said, adding she was surprised at how far people were coming to visit during the festival. “We had advance ticket sales from New England, all the way up and down the East Coast, and we went west all the way to Missouri,” she said. “I think it’s going to be one of our best years (when the totals are in). The streets were very crowded, the lines for the wineries, the lines for admission, were much longer than I’d seen in the past.”

It will also take some time to determine the final net for fundraising as well, with some expenses and fees yet to be taken out. Over the 13 years of Budbreak, the festival has raised more than $200,000 for Rotary’s charitable efforts in the community.

“We just want to say thanks to all the Rotarians and all the people from the city who helped make this possible,” she said. “All the people here seemed to be really happy,” she said, adding that it was a lot of hard work by the Rotary volunteers and city officials that created the atmosphere which generated so much joy.