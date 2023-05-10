Storm cleanup underway in Elkin

Linemen arrive to repair downed powerlines after a tornado touchdown in Elkin. Photos courtesy of Susan Baker Five-year old Cullen Harrison stands at the roots of two large trees that fell on his home following a tornado touchdown in Elkin on April 28. Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Tribune A rainbow, symbol of hope, above a home damaged following a severe storm and tornado touchdown in Elkin. Photos courtesy of Susan Baker

Elkin residents continue the clean up process after straight line winds and an EF-0 tornado ripped through the area just before 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28 leaving downed trees, powerlines and damage to homes, cars and property.

The damage was primarily in the areas of Partridge Lane, Oakland, Brenthaven, Hillcrest, and the Dutchman Creek area, Ivy Circle, Hawthorn, Brookwood, Knollwood and surrounding streets.

Town Manager Brent Cornelison said county emergency officials documented 67 homes that were damaged, 11 severely and two totaled.

Cornlison said town maintenance staff began working that evening just after the storm to clear roadways of fallen trees. He said in some areas it took through Monday to get roadways cleared.

Elkin City Schools was closed with an optional teacher workday the Monday following the storm as so many families had been affected. Though school resumed Tuesday, bus routes were not available for some areas due to fallen trees.

Homes in the area were without power following the storm that Friday evening through Sunday evening and some were without power until Monday after the storm. Internet service was slower to return.

Cornelison said clean up will continue with contractors through the State Department of Transportation starting next Monday with curbside pickup or large limbs and storm debris.

The town is expected to receive some reimbursement for eligible costs of removal that was completed by town staff after the storm.

Despite the devastation to homes and property there were no major injuries reported. Community members came together to offer food and snacks for workers. Elkin City Schools provided a drive-through lunch pick up for any families with children on the Monday following the storm. Local coffee shop Dirty Joes offered free coffee for residents affected by the storm and many unnamed ‘good Samaritans’ have volunteered to help with debris cleanup in the affected neighborhoods.