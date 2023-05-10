Carolina Heritage introduces paper wine bottles

A peaceful view at Carolina Heritage. Early spring in the vineyard at Carolina Heritage. A quite spot at Carolina Heritage. The McNabb family

The owners of Carolina Heritage Vineyards and Winery, a 100% veteran-owned USDA-Certified Organic Winery in Elkin, are excited to announce the launch of their new Spring wines in fully recyclable paper bottles, partnered with a mission driven donation program. Carolina Heritage has committed to donate $1 for every bottle sold to local NC organizations that support veterans and service-related careers, environmental sustainability, and local community development.

Patrick and Wendy McNabb are new owners of Carolina Heritage Vineyards and Winery as of August 2022, and hit the ground running with a 100% recyclable, eco-friendly, and mission focused business. This is a mark in Carolina Heritages’ history, showing its commitment to environmental sustainability, local community development, and giving back to those who have served, while also serving delicious wines grown organically.

“It was important to us, when taking on this new venture, that we give back to the community but also look for more environmentally sustainable solutions in farming and winemaking” said owner Wendy McNabb, a former high school environmental science teacher. “When my husband found the sustainable paper bottle packaging, I thought it was brilliant! It has a very eye-catching design, plus provided a real solution to the lack of glass recycling in the area.”

Carolina Heritage will release nine new wines, alongside their signature Glogg and Apple Pie wines, in the new paper bottles, made of 94% recycled material, which uses 84% lower carbon footprint, and 82% less water than producing a 750 mL glass wine bottle. The paper design outside comes apart and has a recyclable plastic bladder insert. The new bottle designs will be available for viewing once all labels are government approved by late May. Their new sparkling White Sangria, THE HIKER, will be the only one featured in a can.

To celebrate this innovative launch, an event will take place Memorial Day weekend, on Saturday May 27 from 12- 6 p.m. at Carolina Heritage Vineyard and Winery. The event will host local musicians and food catered by Gunny Soul Food Fusion, a local Veteran-owned caterer. Speakers from the Carolina Heritage non-profit organization partners will be there to share more information about the work they do to improve the local community.

This list of the new wines with their non-profit partner include: 1. Heroes (barrel aged Chambourcin)- Farmer Veteran Coalition 2. Thin Blue Line (blueberry-Chambourcin blend)- North Carolina Concerns of Police Survivors 3. Trailside Red (Noble Red) – Elkin Valley Trails Association 4. The Paddler (Niagara)- Yadkin Riverkeeper 5. Spring Break (Noble Rose)- North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council 6. Mother Earth (Carlos-Magnolia blend)- Organic Growers School 7. Angels Wings (Magnolia-Elderberry blend)- Heart of Hugh Chatham’s Team Members Support Fund 8. Old Yeller (Carlos)- Saving Grace K9s 9. The Hiker (Sparkling White Sangria) – Explore Elkin

Carolina Heritage Vineyards and Winery is a 100% veteran and family-owned winery. It is the first, and only, certified organic vineyard in North Carolina. The vineyard produces sustainably farmed grape varietals of Chambourcin, Cynthiana, and muscadines including Noble, Magnolia, and Carlos, plus organically grown blueberries, and elderberries. Carolina Heritage aims to become the first fully sustainable winery in North Carolina.

The Carolina Heritage Tasting Room is located at 170 Heritage Vines Way, Elkin. Tasting Room hours are Fridays – Mondays, 1 – 6 p.m.