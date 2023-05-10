Saturday celebrations in Yadkin County

Local musicians perform at the Boonville Spring Shindig.

Kitsey Burns Harrison | The Yadkin Ripple

The late Ruby Bryan is honored posthumously during the Jonesville Jubilee. (Courtesy photo)

A bluegrass band performs at the Jonesville Jubilee.

Honoring Ruby Bryan

Today, May 6, 2023, we honor the memory of a woman who took very seriously the two commandments of Jesus:

“Love the Lord with all your might!

And love your neighbor as yourself!”

This woman, a member of the Jonesville Historical Society and Mount Nebo Holy Church, was always ready to do her part to improve a situation.

Her name was Ruby Bryan.

Ruby liked to set out flowers along Delos Martin Drive into Lila Swam Park. And she kept the flowers blooming with buckets of water from her home on Carr Street.

More than 50 years ago, YEVEDDI director Jimmie Hutchens tried to get someone to start a meal delivery service for shut-ins in the western part of Yadkin County in Jonesville and the Elkin area of Surry.

Ruby volunteered. “I will, with the Lord helping me,” she promised.

She began preparing meals in her own home, and with help from friends, soon was sending out 13 meals a day.

Over several weeks, that much cooking and delivering became more than Ruby could do and keep her regular job, too.

Her main job was being community developer for Yadkin County and Elkin — a position created by President Lyndon Johnson. She reported each month to the Yadkin County Commissioners, and the commissioners always welcomed her as, “Miss Ruby.”

Ruby’s friend, Holly Neaves of Elkin, suggested that the meal service be incorporated with volunteers from Jonesville and Elkin churches doing the delivering Monday through Friday, holidays included.

The new name for the meal delivery service became FEEDING THE ELDERLY PROGRAM, Inc.

What Ruby Bryan volunteered to start over half a century ago years is still going strong.

Ruby Bryan grew up in the Danville, Va. She was the widow of the late Joe Bryan of Jonesville.

Ruby was 96 when she died March 24. Among her survivors are three children, Bishop E.D. Bryant, Rev. Rev. Thelma Sutton, and Bishop R. C. Bryant.

Thanks to Ruby Bryan and her friend Holly, the FEEDING THE ELDERLY PROGRAM has been very successful.

Around 100 volunteers from Elkin and Jonesville churches take turns delivering hot meals at noon to 30 shut-ins, Monday through Friday, holidays included. Jane Motsinger is the present volunteer director.

The above was read aloud Rita Williams Anthony, chair of the committee planning to publish the second volume of People of Color in Yadkin County, during a special ceremony held during the Jonesville Jubilee on Saturday, May 6.