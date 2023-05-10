Elkin designated as accredited Main Street America program

The town of Elkin’s Main Street Advisory Board has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President and CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.

Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contributed their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

Elkin’s Main Street Program’s performance is annually evaluated by the North Carolina Main Street Program which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To quality for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

In the past year, downtown Elkin has had 16 new businesses open and there are three more opening soon. There have also been five downtown businesses that have expanded into larger spaces.

“Honestly, we have only one building left on W. Main Street to be renovated and filled, but while we wait for construction to begin, there are also four other buildings on West Main that have interior renovations underway. And of course, the Royall’s building just completed an exterior and interior renovation that looks fantastic, with the help of a National Park Service grant.”, said Laura Gaylord, Elkin’s Main Street Manager. “We are so proud to have building owners that understand, appreciate and maintain the historic significance of our downtown buildings, especially since downtown is a designated Historic District.”

Downtown investment has been amazing and not only did private investment soar, but the town of Elkin’s public investment has focused on numerous areas in preparation for downtown’s growth. These projects include parking lot improvements behind Southern on Main; Standard St. paving, curb and gutter, and parking spaces added; assistance installing pickle ball courts; updating sidewalks and installing more pedestrian friendly access along Front Street; and beginning two large-scale grant awards for the Heritage Center grounds and Crater Park accessibility improvements which will include a splash pad.

“Elkin is progressing in the right direction and our Main Street Board helps to ensure we look at all aspects of our Main Street Program’s focus for growth. We also continuously welcome partnerships with those willing to be a part of downtown events and volunteer for civic projects. It’s amazing what’s occurred in the past 10 years, and we look forward to many more years partnering with the community, and the NC Main Street Program and their team. The program provides us with support, training, and motivation to strive towards excellence in all that we do for downtown Elkin”, said Gaylord. “Our downtown has also recently been awarded funding through this program’s Rural Transformation Fund grant, which will help us transform our Yadkin Valley Heritage & Trails Center property into an exciting new outdoor event venue”.