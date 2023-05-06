WCC names 2023 commencement marshals

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College students with top academic standing have been named marshals for Wilkes Community College’s 57th Annual Commencement Ceremony to take place on Wednesday, May 10, in the John A. Walker Community Center on the Wilkes Campus. Two ceremonies will be held.

The Applied Career Technology Division and Health Sciences Division graduates will participate in the 4 p.m. ceremony. The Arts and Sciences Division and Business and Public Service Technology Division (BPST) graduates will participate in the 7 p.m. ceremony. Members of the public may view the graduation ceremonies through a live stream at www.wilkescc.edu/Graduation.

The following students were selected for this honor:

Giancarlo Anthony Taglianetti of Elkin is a student in the Associate in Applied Science in Information Technology, Network Management.

Patricia Arana-Carbajal of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Ruben Arana and Evelia Carbajal of North Wilkesboro.

Anthony Jacob Welborn of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Career and College Promise College Transfer Pathway program leading to an Associate in Arts degree. He is the son of Frank and Kimberly Welborn of North Wilkesboro.

Lauren Nicole Church of West Jefferson is a student at the Ashe Early College High School in the Associates in Science program. She is the daughter of Kenny and Shelly Church of West Jefferson.

Corbin Brendan McLean of Hays is a student in the Career & College Promise – College Transfer Pathway program leading to an Associate in Science degree. He is the son of Brandon and Crystal McLean of Hays.

Seth Grayson Roten of Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Applied Science in Horticulture Technology program. He is the son of Timothy and Sara Roten of Wilkesboro.

Caitlin Savannah Dowell of Sparta is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Alan and Jennifer Dowell of Sparta.

Kinsley Kadence Greene of Lansing is a student at Ashe Early College High School in the Associate of Arts program. She is the daughter of Tim Byland of Lansing and Amanda Greene of Lansing.

Breanna Faith Bare of Jefferson is a student in the Ashe Early College High School in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Christopher and Amy Bare of Jefferson

Katie Shayne Elliott of Crumpler is a student at Ashe Early College High School in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Shane and Kelly Elliott of Ashe County.

Eevie Lea Davis of Hays is a student in the Associate in General Education, Pre-Radiography program. She is the daughter of Freddy and Kadeana Davis of Hays.

Roslin Ivy Sloop of Wilkesboro is student in the Wilkes Early College High School in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Margaret Sloop of Wilkesboro.

Landon Travis Gambill of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Associate in Arts and Associate in Science programs. He is the son of David and Megan Gambill of North Wilkesboro.

Front row l-r: Breanna Faith Bare, Kinsley Kadence Greene, Lauren Nichole Church, and Eevie Lea Davis.

Back row l-r: Kay Shayne Elliot, Corbin Brendan McLean, Patricia Arana-Carbajal, Seth Grayson Roten, and Landon Travis Gambill.

Not pictured: Anthony Jacob Welborn, Caitlin Savannah Dowell, Giancarlo Anthony Taglianetti, and Roslin Ivy Sloop