Get your votes in!

Serena Bowman, Regional Advertising Director, presents awards to Chef Jeff Taylor during the annual Readers’ Choice Awards ceremony. File photo The Liberty was full last year for the Elkin Tribune’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards lunch. This year looks to be even bigger, with more votes cast in the annual competition than ever before. Voting remains open through May 9. File photo

Imagine being a business owner or manager and learning that your community — filled with your customers — has chosen you as the absolute best at what you do.

A few dozen area businesses, owners and management won’t have to imagine, because the Elkin Tribune’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards are coming soon. As the name implies, readers of both The Elkin Tribune and Yadkin Ripple — local residents who shop at area stores, use local services, visit area doctors and professionals, and eat at local restaurants, are the ones casting the votes.

That voting is still open — at least for a few more days, and those taking the time to vote can find themselves eligible for a $100 gift card.

Thus far, area residents have cast more than 8,500 ballots — votes for businesses or individuals such as favorite barbeque, top chef, best caterer, favorite dental hygienist, doctor, hair salon, gym or fitness center, art center, live theater, auto repair shop, and the list keeps going. All totaled, there are 150 different categories of merchants, professionals, and businesses.

And readers have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, to case ballots and help choose the region’s best at … well, most everything, and to enter themselves into a drawing for the $100 gift card.

Once all the votes are in and tallied, The Elkin Tribune and the Yadkin Ripple, along with several select sponsors, will put on its annual Reader’s Choice Awards Lunch Banquet at The Liberty on June 20, at noon. There, during the lunchtime meal, the winners in each category will be recognized among their friends, peers, and fans as being the best of the best at what they do. Afterward, The Tribune and Ripple will publish a special section detailing each of the winners.

While this year’s Reader’s Choice Awards is the continuation of an annual tradition at both the Tribune and Ripple, this year readers are really taking to the friendly competition like never before. Votes for this year’s contest have already exceeded the totals from last year by nearly 50%, and many categories are still tight, with multiple entries jumbled together with close voting totals.

In order to see the categories, and to cast votes for your favorites, visit

https://elkintribune.secondstreetapp.com/Elkin-Readers-Choice-Awards/