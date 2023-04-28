First Community completes Surry bank acquisition

BLUEFIELD, VA — It has been a busy couple of weeks for First Community Bankshares Inc.

The bank completed its acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and its subsidiary Surrey Bank and Trust, of Mount Airy on April 21; reported its first quarter net income was up 24% over the same period a year ago, and declared a 29 cents per common share dividend, which was 7.4% higher than the dividend paid in the same period a year earlier.

For the first quarter, which ended March 31, the bank reported net income of $11.78 million, or 72 cents per diluted common share, for the quarter. That compares favorably with the $9.52 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022.

“The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $4.26 million,” the bank said in announcing the results.

At the same time, the bank’s board of directors declared a 29 cents per share, with is 2 cents per share higher than the dividend paid during the same quarter in 2022.

“This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders,” the bank said. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 12 and is expected to be paid on or about May 26.

The end of the first quarter was followed by the April 21 completion of its acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and its subsidiary Surrey Bank and Trust, which is based in Mount Airy.

The sale was announced in November, when First Community’s board of directors had agreed to purchase the Mount Airy based bank in a deal that saw Surrey Bancorp stock holders received 0.7159 shares of First Community stock. At the time of the announcement, Surrey stock was trading at $10.75, but the value of First Community at that time put the purchase price at $26.95 per share.

At closing of the deal, Surrey had approximately $468 million in assets, $253 million in loans, and $405 million in deposits.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company reported consolidated assets of $3.05 billion as of March 31.