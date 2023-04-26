Yadkin Early College Quiz Bowl team recognized

The Yadkin Early College Quiz Bowl Team was recognized April by the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners for placing second in state competition. The team is coached by Blake Johnson. Student team members are Giovanni De La Sancha, Madelyn Holleman, Kristin Aguilar, and Avery Castle.

In other business, the board approved four rezoning requests for properties located along Fox Knob Rd. and

Little Mountain Rd. from Highway Business to Rural Agriculture.

A payment of a prior year invoice from Dana Safety Supply was also approved.

During her Manager’s report, Lisa Hughes thanked Richmond Hill Law School for donating a conference table to be used by the Board of Elections, and updated the Board of Commissioners on options for third party insurance administration costs for the upcoming fiscal year.

Hughes requested authorization to sign a grant agreement with NC Department of Information and Technology and Yadtel to facilitate the deployment of broadband service to underserved areas of North Carolina.

She also requested direction from the Board in regard to funding options for the Brooks Crossroads Sewer Project.