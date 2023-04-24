Yadkin Bluegrass convention returns

Michael Souther and Randy Willard use a classroom at Yadkinville Elementary School to practice ahead of competition in the 36th annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Convention. Molly Wilkerson competes in youth fiddle at the 36th annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Convention. Silas Wilkerson plays a fiddle tune in the youth competition at the annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Convention. Travis Watts and John Powell picking some tunes at the 36th annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Convention. Slyvie Davis, Judah Davis, Bayla Davis and Everly Davis practice a tune before they head to the stage to perform at the 36th annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Convention.

There was plenty of pickin’ and grinnin’ Saturday at Yadkinville Elementary school for the 36th annual Yadkin Valley Bluegrass and Old Time Convention.

Saturday saw the glorious return of this beloved event after a break amid pandemic safety concerns.

“We’re pretty excited to be bringing it back,” said Yadkin Arts Council President John Willingham. “It’s bigger and better. We’ve improved some things, we’ve got great organizers. It’s just phenomenal.”

The competition features categories for all age groups and this year’s convention saw a strong turnout from young people, including students in local Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) programs in Yadkinville and Elkin.

“The most exciting thing is seeing so many youth come out to perform. We’ve had the most this year that we’ve ever had,” said Steven Corn, one of the convention organizers.

Mecca Lowe, one of the organizers of the JAM program in Elkin at the Reeves Downtown School of Music, said it’s all about creating a community around the music that reflects the community and family way these musical traditions were passed down in previous generations.

She also said it was “fun and empowering” for children to be able to learn and perform their music.

Sylvie Davis, age 13; Judah Davis, age 12; Emme Davis, age 10; Bayla Davis, age 15; and Everly Davis, age 8, were among the younger musicians playing at Saturday’s event. They traveled from Leicester, near Asheville, to perform and are frequent competitors at similiar festivals and events.

The uniqueness of playing bluegrass and old time music is what they said they most enjoyed.

“It’s cool to have a hobby that nobody else has,” said Bayla Davis.

Blaine Wagoner, instructor for the Yadkinville JAM program and event organizer, said changes were made this year to make the event even more youth-oriented.

He said it was important to have young people learning the music of Appalachia “so our music heritage will stay alive.”

Wagoner’s son Ethan has been playing guitar since age 8, he began as a student in the JAM program and now, at age 15, is one of the instructors.

He said it was “crazy” to him to have gone from student to instructor in this program. He said he loved playing this style of music because it’s “more in-depth.”

From the young to the young at heart, there were plenty of adult musicians enjoying the convention Saturday as well.

Michael Souther said he had been playing music for 49 years. He was on the schedule to compete Saturday in the adult banjo category and with a bluegrass band.

“Getting together and just jamming around with people,” was his favorite part of Saturday’s event.