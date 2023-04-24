Bathanti visits ‘center of the universe’

The Elkin Public Library hosts a special evening with poet and author Joseph Bathanti as part of National Poetry Month.

Former North Carolina Poet Laureate Joseph Bathanti spoke at the Elkin Public Library on April 17 as part of the library’s celebration of National Poetry month. Bathanti served as the state’s poet laureate from 2012 to 2014 and is a professor at Appalachian State University. Bathanti has had a longstanding relationship with the Elkin community.

“This is one of my favorite places to come for so many reasons,” he said.

Bathanti called Elkin “the center of the universe” when he first came to the town 25 years ago.

He thanked librarian Martha Smith and the Friends of the Elkin Library for hosting him and “for being so interested in language, and poetry and art.”

Anne Gulley also expressed gratitude to the Friends of the Library for their often unseen work.

“The friends of the library do an amazing amount not only for this library but for this community,” she said. “They are a vibrant, necessary group for this town.”

While he was in town, Bathanti spent time with Elkin high school students leading a poetry workshop.

“What those young people had to say was just simply breathtaking,” he said. “Sometimes you just have to ask them what they have to say. Their stories are going to save them.”

“At this moment in history where books and language are really under fire we have to dig in at the community level,” he added. “Libraries bear the torch of books and language and freedom.”

Bathanti was introduced by Gulley and Dr. Bill Griffin, a poet himself. They spoke about Bathanti’s first visit the community some 25 years ago.

“I think poets see into the heart of things,” Gulley said.

“Joseph planted the seed of poetry in me,” Griffin added, explaining how Bathanti had made it a personal mission of sorts to visit as many North Carolina communities as possible and share the gift of poetry.

“Words feed us,” Griffin continued. “We need these stories. We need memories and songs and poems. Some of them are juicy and tart; some of them are crunchy and sour; and some of them are sweet, but all of them feed us and nourish us and give us energy and can make us whole.”

Bathanti read aloud several of his poems and short stories as well as spent time chatting with guests at the event.